Babysitter charged with sexually assaulting child in Myrtle Beach

A Myrtle Beach man who babysat a 4-year-old girl was arrested in connection with sexually assaulting her multiple times, according to a Myrtle Beach arrest warrant.
Marion Pearson, 28, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim under 11, first-degree, Myrtle Beach Jail records state.
On Sunday, Myrtle Beach police received a complaint about a sexual assault involving a juvenile that happened at a Myrtle Beach-area home, authorities said.
Through a forensic interview with the 4-year-old victim at a children’s medical facility police said they learned Pearson allegedly sexually assault the victim numerous times during the last year, with the latest incident happening on Aug. 26, according to the arrest warrant.
The investigation revealed Pearson used to babysit the victim when she wasn’t at school and while her mother was at work, the warrant says.
The victim told her mother she was sexually assaulted by Pearson, and her mother took her to hospital for treatment and contacted police, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Pearson is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail where his bond had not been set by Thursday morning, records showed.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
