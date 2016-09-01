Two arrested after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach

One man threw a rock at another and the other man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at a Myrtle Beach apartment building early Thursday morning, police said.
No one was injured during the shooting, and the two men involved have been arrested, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
Officers were called about 2:10 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Eighth Avenue South about shots fired. Police determined two men got into a physical altercation. One man threw a rock at the other during the fight, and that’s when the other man drew a gun and fired multiple shots in the man’s direction, Crosby said.
The men have been detained by police and have charges pending.
More information will be released once they are formally charged, Crosby said.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
