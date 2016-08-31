McClellanville reacts to latest Brittanee Drexel revelation

Photos through the years of searches and vigils for Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared in April 2009 from a Myrtle Beach hotel. Drexel was on spring break in Myrtle Beach when she disappeared.
Tending the nets on the Shirley Mae, Benjamin Greene said a lot of people in McClellanville are talking about Brittanee Drexel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. He said speculation and finger pointing have been going on for a while, but now people are eager for a resolution. Greene, like most other McClellanville residents, point out South Santee is about eight miles north of the fishing village and the two areas have little in common.
Ted Dawson (left) is concerned for Brittanee Drexel's family, he said at the Eleven-45 coffee shop in McClellanville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. As he rattles off the number of doctors, artists and fishermen in village, he insists the South Santee community north of the village is separate in landscape and attitude.
"My mother called in a tip back then," Bill Warren says as the sun sets around what folks call the unemployment tree in McClellanville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. "I'm sure there were thousands of tips. Hundreds of thousands. Yeah. The FBI didn't call her back until last week." Warren and his friends at the tree were trading theories about what happened to Brittanee Drexel in the South Santee community about eight miles north of the village.
Bethel AME is one of the historic churches in McClellanville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. About 10 miles north of the church and out of the fishing village is a turn to the right with straight roads striped with tire marks.
A dead fish gathers flies at Pole Yard Landing on the North Santee River in Georgetown County on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.
Graffiti is left at the base of the U.S. 17 northbound lane at Pole Yard Landing in Georgetown County on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.
A fisherman comes in from a storm in historic McClellanville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.
Shrimp boat riggings shish and clang in historic McClellanville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.
St. James Santee Episcopal Chapel of Ease, established 1706, is one of the historic churches in McClellanville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.
The north and southbound U.S. 17 bridges span the North Santee River reaching to the Santee Delta at Pole Yard Landing in Georgetown County on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.
Boots are left to dry at the city dock in historic McClellanville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.
A barge is moved in historic McClellanville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.
"We need your help so we can find Brittanee's remains and bring her home to lay her to rest and make sure that monsters like this can no longer victimize this community or kill anyone else's child," Dawn Drexel says by a poster of her daughter Brittanee Drexel in a press conference in McClellanville on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. The FBI announced they believe Brittanee Drexel was alive and seen being held against her will in McClellanville a few days after she was reported missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. The investigators believe Drexel was killed in McClellanville and they are asking for witnesses to step forward.
David A. Thomas of the FBI leaves the press conference after saying investigators believe Brittanee Drexel was alive and seen being held against her will in McClellanville a few days after she was reported missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. He said, for the first time publicly, the investigators believe Drexel was killed in McClellanville and they are asking for witnesses to step forward. Thomas was joined by Drexel's family, law enforcement from the Grand Strand and SLED in a press conference in McClellanville on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Drexel was last seen on video surveillance footage leaving the Blue Water Resort at 2001 South Ocean Boulevard in April 2009.
Chad Drexel faces the sky and takes several deep breaths in a press conference in McClellanville on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. The FBI announced they believe his daughter Brittanee Drexel was alive and seen being held against her will in McClellanville a few days after she was reported missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. The investigators believe Drexel was killed in McClellanville and they are asking for witnesses to step forward.
A Georgetown County Sheriff's deputy appears in the dust while searching off Seven Mile Road in Charleston County for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009. Photo by Janet Blackmon Morgan / jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Sea Buoy leads the way on the outskirts of Harrietta plantation as Bonnie Laidlaw follows in northern Charleston County during the search for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. Laidlaw is with South Carolina Search Dogs from the Charleston area. Sea Buoy is trained to find dead people. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Canine units are being used in the search along U.S. 17 South and the Santee River for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort for a week. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Myrtle Beach Police's K.J. Mann checks out a piece of cloth found on the side of the road during the search along U.S. 17 South at Pole Yard Landing for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Boaters, fishermen and sightseers pause at Pole Yard Landing for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
A gate is locked in northern Charleston County during the search for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Agencies from Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Charleston and several areas in North Carolina search along U.S. 17 South for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort for a week. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Off Seven Mile Road in Charleston County, weeds hide warning signs on the outskirts of Harrietta plantation during the search for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Boaters, fishermen and sightseers pause at Pole Yard Landing for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Myrtle Beach Police's K.J. Mann checks out a piece of cloth found on the side of the road during the search along U.S. 17 South at Pole Yard Landing for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Agencies from Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Charleston and several areas in North Carolina search along U.S. 17 South for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort for a week. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Myrtle Beach Police's K.J. Mann walks down the landing road during the search along U.S. 17 South at Pole Yard Landing for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Agencies from Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Charleston and several areas in North Carolina search along U.S. 17 South for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort for a week. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Myrtle Beach Police's K.J. Mann fights through the weeds in the woods of Charleston County during the search for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Sea Buoy's tongue flops from one side and then the other as Bonnie Laidlaw follows closely behind off a dirt road in northern Charleston County during the search for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. Laidlaw is with South Carolina Search Dogs from the Charleston area. Sea Buoy is trained to find dead people. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Items of clothing, crab shells, beer bottles and trash are tangled in the weeds beneath the bridge spanning the Santee River during the search along U.S. 17 South at Pole Yard Landing for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Myrtle Beach Police officers follow Bonnie Laidlaw on a dirt road in northern Charleston County during the search for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. Laidlaw is with South Carolina Search Dogs from the Charleston area. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
A search dogs pulls toward the thick weeds on the side of a road in northern Charleston County during the search for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Bonnie Laidlaw follows her cadaver dog winding in and out of the weeds and a dirt road in northern Charleston County during the search for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. Laidlaw is with South Carolina Search Dogs from the Charleston area. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Agencies from Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Charleston and several areas in North Carolina search along U.S. 17 South for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort for a week. The search disperses from Pole Yard Landing in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
Officers and volunteers from South Carolina and North Carolina join in the search for the 17-year-old missing from a Myrtle Beach resort. Here an officer walks along a road in northern Charleston County by a graveyard. The search dispersed from Pole Yard Landing at the Santee River in southern Georgetown County on Saturday, May 2, 2009.
