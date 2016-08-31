Judge rules to dismiss local solicitor’s office from Zach Malinowski case

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will not try the Zach Malinowski murder case to avoid the appearance of impropriety, an Horry County judge ruled Wednesday morning.
Attorneys for defendants Javon Gibbs, 21, and Christopher Anfony Brown, 22, argued former Horry County public defender, Chris Helms, who now works for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, participated on Brown’s case at a preliminary hearing before changing roles.
Defense attorneys Ralph Wilson and Eric Fox argued that while they believed nothing improper had transpired, they wanted the office removed from the case to avoid the appearance of impropriety, and the judge agreed to dismiss them.
The case will now be handled by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, and the trial, which will now be delayed further, will still be in Horry County, but will be tried by another solicitor’s office, officials said.
In December 2014, Horry County police charged Brown and Gibbs, both of Conway with kidnapping and murder in connection to Malinowski’s August 2013 disappearance.
Malinowski, 19, was last seen on Aug. 25, 2013, and was last heard from via telephone at 12:15 a.m. the next day, according to an Horry County police report. A week later police found Malinowski’s burned 1996 Chevrolet Beretta along Valley Forge Road, which is near where Malinowski had recently moved into his grandfather’s home in Aynor.
Elizabeth Townsend
