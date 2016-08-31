Wanted man charged with attempted murder in connection with Myrtle Beach shooting

A man wanted in connection with attempted murder is behind bars Wednesday after another man was injured during a July shooting at a Myrtle Beach bar.
Eric Lavin McCrea, 34, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Myrtle Beach officers were called to the emergency department of Grand Strand Medical Center about 5:10 a.m. July 21 after Montanez was brought in with a gunshot wound, police said.
A witness told authorities he saw the victim about to sit down inside Natalia’s Bar & Grill, 815 N. Kings Hwy., when a back door to the establishment opened and three gunshots rang out.
The witness said the shooting took place about 4:30 a.m. July 21, but said he didn’t see the shooter. Two other witnesses brought the victim to the hospital, police said.
On July 22, Myrtle Beach police announced on social media they were issuing arrest warrants for attempted murder for McCrea in connection with the shooting. Authorities are still seeking McCrea, according to Crosby, who also said the case is still under investigation.
The 32-year-old victim in the shooting was also charged with with trafficking heroin, possession of crack cocaine and failure to appear, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
While investigating the shooting, Myrtle Beach police said they discovered heroin and crack cocaine in a vehicle the victim was operating, according to a police report.
McCrea is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail where his bond had not been set Wednesday morning.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
