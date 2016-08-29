Witnesses identify assault suspect through Facebook profile

A Facebook profile helped police confirm the identity of a second suspect accused of beating a man outside a home on 63rd Avenue North early Sunday morning.
Witnesses told police two men in a Jeep pulled into the front yard of the home and when the resident, who was drinking beer and grilling on his front porch, approached them, the men got out of the car and started assaulting him.
The victim told police the men were punching him and kicking him and a witness said he saw the attack and ran to help pull the victim away.
Another witness told police she grabbed a pistol from her home and threatened to shoot the offenders if they didn’t get off of her property. She said she attempted to fire at the suspects, but her gun jammed, according to a police report.
After the first witness pulled the victim away, the two men picked up large rocks and started hurling them at the victim and at a car in his yard, witnesses told police. The rocks smashed the car’s windshield, driver side window, hood and driver side doors causing an estimated $7,000 worth of damage, according to the report.
The offenders fled the scene as police arrived shortly before 2 a.m., but one of the suspects returned on foot, yelling profanities while police were still there, according to the report.
Thirty-four-year-old Brian Marvin Estevez was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery, damage to property and public intoxication. Witnesses told police they looked Estevez up on Facebook and found the profile of the second offender who was with him Sunday.
Officers were able to confirm the identity of the offender by cross-checking the suspect found in their records with the name and date of birth listed on his Facebook page.
The second suspect had not been arrested as of Monday evening.
Police on scene noted the victim had several lacerations all over his body and was bleeding from several places, according to the report. A witness later took him to the hospital.
