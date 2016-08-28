Surveillance cameras capture golf cart thieves in Surfside Beach

Police are looking for suspects linked to a golf cart theft in Surfside Beach.
Investigators with the Surfside Beach Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle and suspects captured on camera when a golf cart was stolen from a home on Oak Drive Friday.
Still photos from a surveillance camera show a white Ford F-250 or F-350 pickup truck pulling a utility trailer approach the residence at approximately 2 p.m., according to a release from SBPD.
Police say the footage shows two white male suspects remove the golf cart from underneath the Oak Drive home, load it on the trailer and flee the area.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspects is asked to call the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368.
