Man tells police he refused to let suspect use his phone, then it got ugly

A dispute over a cellphone flashlight application sent one man to the hospital with a dislocated hip Saturday night.
The victim told police he and another man got into an altercation a few days ago. The man came over to his house on Saturday to apologize to him for the fight, he said.
The victim told police he started walking to a nearby store after the man left his home only to encounter the man again outside shortly before 11 p.m.
“The suspect came up to him asking to use his flashlight on his phone because he lost some money around by the intersection” of 15th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive, according to the police report. “The victim said he told the suspect no and he had things to do.”
The suspect began to punch the victim multiple times when he started to walk away, according to the report. The victim told police he fell to the ground and tried to cover his self as the suspect kicked him multiple times.
A witness at the scene told police the suspect then hopped on a bicycle and left the area, according to the report. The fight dislocated the victim’s hip and he was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center.
The victim’s cellphone was also taken during the struggle, according to the report.
