Well-armed criminals prompt police to ask for stronger armor

A nationwide increase of violence directed toward law enforcement – plus high-profile active shooter situations – has Horry County Police officials investigating the need for their officers to be outfitted with ballistic armor vests to protect against rifle rounds.
“It’s the next layer of protection for our officers,” said Lance Winburn, interim chief for Horry County Police.
“Our officers wear vests underneath their shirts and those protect against what we carry, handguns,” Winburn said. “But more and more, watching the news and looking at what the trends are and a lot of our gang members locally, we’ve got information they are employing higher powered weapons now.”
More than 200 vests would be needed to outfit the entire department. Winburn said they are still in the planning stage, looking at the cost of such a purchase and how it could be funded.
God forbid we get something like Dallas. Lance Winburn, interim chief, Horry County Police
“This is something we will have to propose to the county council and our county administrator to see if we can come up with the funding for it,” Winburn said. “The purpose of it is important – it’s not a luxury, it’s not something we want for comfort, it’s something that somebody’s life is based on.”
The ballistic armor is part of an active shooter kit many officers around the country carry in their car. When called to respond to these dangerous situations or when a high-powered rifle is being used in a crime, officers would pull over, add the armor, and then proceed to the scene.
Several public shooting situations have occurred in Horry County this year, including a bank robbery in North Myrtle Beach after which the suspects led police on a chase through neighborhoods, firing at police, other drivers, and into one home.
More recently, a car thief driving a stolen vehicle along Highway 90 shot at a car pursuing it.
“Our world is changing rapidly,” Winburn said. “We’re trying to protect our officers as well as our citizens, and we’re starting to see more and more of those types of incidents nationwide and here in Horry County.
“God forbid we get something like Dallas,” said Winburn, referring to the July incident in which a shooter targeted police, killing five officers.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
