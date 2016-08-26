Drugs, fake money led to teen shooting at Wal-Mart

After allegedly trying to pay with fake $100 bills, an 18-year-old Conway man was shot at a Carolina Forest-area Wal-Mart during a drug deal gone bad, police said.
Matthew Zinner, 17, of Conway is charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident, according to an Horry County police arrest warrant.
At about 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 17, Zinner met with the 18-year-old male victim in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 151 Middle Ridge to sell him an unknown amount of marijuana, an arrest warrant states.
The victim gave Zinner two counterfeit $100 bills, and Zinner got out of a vehicle and chased after the victim with a handgun and fired two shots at him, the warrant states.
One shot struck the victim, and he feared for his life, according to the warrant.
Horry County police met with the store manager when they arrived and the manager told authorities they thought someone was shooting in the parking lot, a report states.
Officers found an abandoned hat and shoes and went to the hospital after hearing a gunshot victim had come in, police said.
The victim told authorities he was shot while at Wal-Mart and left his shoes and hat behind during the incident, according to the report.
Zinner was arrested Thursday and released later that day on $25,000 bond, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
