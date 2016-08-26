Longs teen charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A 17-year-old Longs area male was arrested Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl that allegedly happened in June.
Trayvone Dyquise Davis is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt in the second-degree, according to an arrest warrant from Horry County police.
On July 8, an Horry County police officer responded to the Loris Police Department in reference to a rape that allegedly occurred about two weeks prior to that date, the report states.
Police spoke with the victim’s mother who said her daughter was raped while in the Longs area, according to the incident report.
“On or about June 10, 2016, the 17-year-old defendant, Trayvone Davis, did commit sexual battery upon a 12-year-old,” the arrest warrant states.
This was revealed by the victim during a forensic examination conducted at a children’s hospital on Aug. 8, 2016, the warrant states.
Davis is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and his bond had not yet been set Friday morning, jail records show.
