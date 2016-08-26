No charges likely to be filed in Conway man’s shooting death

A man was shot in the chest and killed in Conway early Thursday morning, and the shooter will likely not face any charges, because an investigation by Horry County police revealed the shooting appeared to be in defense of others, officials said.
Jamie Richard Seals, 40, of Conway died at the scene at about 1 a.m. after entering property on Gilbert Road in Conway armed with a knife, officials said.
“They’re [police] not seeking charges in connection with the shooting,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
As of Friday morning, the investigation had concluded, Richardson said.
Richardson went out to the crime scene early Thursday morning to determine the legal side of the incident, and said everyone involved in the shooting stayed on scene and gave their account to authorities.
Seals stabbed a man he knew inside the home and the roommate of that man fired a gun when the man was attacked, Richardson said.
A family friend, Wayne Lawrimore, told ABC15 News the man Seals stabbed was his brother and that the victim’s roommate fired the gun.
Richardson said the incident falls under defense of others or the South Carolina Castle Doctrine, which protects homeowners from legal implications for defending themselves.
Our Grand Strand news alliance partner, WPDE contributed to this report.
