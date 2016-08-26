Police find bullet holes after man, woman hear gunfire around Conway home

A Conway area man and woman told Horry County police they heard gunfire ring out around their home, and police found bullet holes in nearby cars while investigating.
Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. Friday to a home off Blain Lane in the Conway area in reference to a shooting, according a Horry County police.
Police spoke with a 38-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man there who said they heard several shots around the home. Authorities then found several holes that appeared to be from a nearby roadway, the report states.
Officers found two bullet holes in a 2007 Nissan and a located a bullet hole in a 2006 Mercedes, according to the report. Police photographed the area and also found two shell casings in the roadway about 30 yards from the residence before clearing the scene.
