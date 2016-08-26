Arrest made in Surfside Beach area robbery

A 46-year-old Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a purse snatching that happened on Aug. 18, and police are still tracking another suspect in connection with the incident.
Bernard King, 46, is charged with strong armed robbery, according to a release from Rodney Keziah, Chief of Surfside Beach police.
At about 6:40 a.m. Aug. 18, a white male suspect pulled up next to an employee entrance of a business on U.S. 17 in Surfside Beach. The man was driving a mid to late 90’s model silver Toyota Tacoma, Surfside Beach police said.
A black male suspect then jumped from the passenger seat and forcibly took a female victim’s purse, authorities said.
At about 7 a.m. Thursday, the suspects pulled into the parking lot at the Seaboard Street Wal-Mart in Myrtle Beach, and the white male suspect tried to buy two televisions and a carton of cigarettes, police said.
The victims described the black male to be in his 40’s, 5’8 with a slender build, short hair, wearing a dark tee shirt, dark pants and tennis shoes. (on video wearing a white tank, black Nike shoes, baggy black shorts), according to authorities.
Through a joint investigation with Myrtle Beach police, the suspects’ truck was found and King was arrested, police said.
“This is still an on-going investigation, and I anticipate an additional arrest in the near future,” Keziah said in the release on Thursday.
King is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
