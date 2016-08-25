Georgetown County man sentenced to life in prison for armed robbery

A Georgetown County jury convicted a 49-year-old man of armed robbery, and he is now facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Stanley D. Moultrie of Georgetown County was found guilty of armed robbery after a trial that began Monday at the Georgetown County Judicial Center, according to a release from the office of the 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
The charge stemmed from a Jan. 20, 2015, armed robbery at Shoe Show on North Fraser Street in Georgetown, authorities said.
Georgetown police arrested Moultrie without incident the evening of Jan. 31, 2015, police said.
Moultrie has been linked to similar robberies in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Columbia and Georgetown, authorities said shortly after his arrest in 2015.
Moultrie’s arrest was an ongoing collaborative investigative effort between the Georgetown Police Department, State Law Enforcement Division, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Circuit Court Judge D. Craig Brown presided over the case and sentenced Moultrie to life in prison without parole, following the state’s recidivism statute, according to the release.
Moultrie was previously convicted of three counts of armed robbery in the 1990s and was sentenced to 18 years for those incidents, said Assistant Solicitor Austin Thomas, who prosecuted the case. Moultrie also was convicted of attempted armed robbery in 2007 and received a 12-year sentence for which he was on parole at that time of the Georgetown robbery.
Moultrie also has pending charges of armed robbery in Horry County and Charleston County for incidents that occurred around the same time as the Georgetown County robbery and was being investigated for a Richland County burglary, Thomas said.
Moultrie has two pending charges of armed robbery in Horry County involving the Jan. 24, 2015 robbery of Hot Topic and the Jan. 13, 2015 robbery of Zumiez, both in Coastal Grand Mall, according to the release. There were two separate robberies in Charleston County in January of 2015, including one where the victim is alleged to have been assaulted in a sexual manner.
Moultrie was registered as a sex offender with the state after convictions in 2003 and 2004 for indecent exposure.
“Under South Carolina’s recidivism statute, the so-called two- and three-strikes law, this is Mr. Moultrie’s third conviction for most serious crimes, so the mandatory penalty is life without parole,” Thomas said of Moultrie’s sentence.
“I would like to thank the victim for being brave enough to take the stand and tell her story. I believe the jury found her testimony to be very credible,” Thomas said in the release. “Thank you also to the Georgetown Police Department for going the extra mile in its investigation of this case.”
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments