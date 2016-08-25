Police: Conway man shot after entering a home, carrying knife

A 40-year-old man was shot to death Thursday at a location just south of Conway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.
Jamie Richard Seals of Conway died at the scene at about 1 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Hendrick.
The shooting happened on Gilbert Road, off U.S.701.
Horry County police are investigating the incident as a homicide, but they are not looking for suspects because everyone involved in the shooting was still at the scene when authorities arrived.
“They [police] are continuing to investigate, but they’re not looking for any suspects. There’s nothing for the public to be worried about,” said Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
A preliminary investigation indicated a man went to a home, argued with another man and stabbed him and was shot by someone else there, officials said.
A family friend, Wayne Lawrimore, told ABC15 News that the victim was carrying a knife when he entered the home. That’s when a man who lives in the home shot the armed man. Lawrimore said the two men knew each other.
“I can’t believe it,” Lawrimore said. “They’re good people.”
Police found the victim on the front porch of the home.
Our Grand Strand news partner alliance, WPDE contributed to this report.
