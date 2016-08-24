Woman found unresponsive, naked, covered in feces, left that way for hours

A North Myrtle Beach man is accused of abusing a vulnerable adult when paramedics found a horrible scene after responding to a call of an unresponsive patient at his home Thursday night.
Inside the North Myrtle Beach house on 3rd Avenue South, medics found a woman naked and unconscious, covered in bruises and fecal matter, lying on the floor of the kitchen. And officers said they later learned she had been in that condition for several hours.
The home “was in complete disarray,” according to a case report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. “There was fecal matter all over the home, on the couch, the walls, in the bathroom on the walls and bathtub, on the kitchen floor, the refrigerator and the clothing on the back of the recliner in the living room.”
And police looked to her boyfriend, 61-year-old Clyde Woodrow Teague Jr., for answers.
Paramedics told police responding to the Sea Coast Hospital in Little River Thursday night that the woman had “severe bruising all over her body,” which seemed odd to the medics. The responding officer at the hospital also noticed bruises on the woman’s shoulder, back and legs “all in different stages of healing,” according to the report.
Police were unable to speak to the woman, who remained unconscious at the hospital, but the medic told the officer Teague called 911 and said she had been “on the floor unconscious for several hours.”
Teague told police that he noticed the woman was “acting ‘lethargic’ on Aug. 18, when he got off of work that morning,” according to the case report. He said that she was lying on the couch naked and unconscious in her own fecal matter.
“Teague told police that he tried to shake her and she would not move or respond. He then went to bed and left her on the couch,” according to the report. “Teague woke up later that day to find” the woman still lying on the couch in the same position and condition, “still unresponsive to him attempting to wake her up.”
He told police that he went back to sleep again, leaving her on the couch. “When he woke up to go get himself some dinner he stated that she had moved from the couch to the kitchen floor, still naked and covered in her own fecal matter. He stated that he could tell that her breathing was labored and that it was not normal for her to be acting in that manner,” according to the report.
But Teague left to get dinner at Mexico Lindo, about a mile down the road, before returning to find her in the same condition, prompting him to finally call 911, police said.
Teague accused the woman of being an alcoholic and told police that he assumed “she was intoxicated like usual and would bounce out of it eventually.” But police said they saw no sign of alcoholic beverage containers in the home or where the woman was, according to the report. A toxicology test at the hospital also later confirmed no traces of alcohol or drugs in the woman’s system.
But officers did notice the deplorable condition of the home.
Police said the woman was “unconscious for an excessive amount of time” and added that she appeared to be a vulnerable adult unable to care for herself.
The woman was admitted to Seacoast hospital for diabetic shock.
Teague was charged with abusing or neglecting a vulnerable adult in such a way to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday evening and was released on $15,000 bond.
