Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 20 years for stabbing two people

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

June 26, 2018 06:01 PM

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing two people in 2017, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Nathaniel Winn, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder, according to the news release.

Winn stabbed the two victims following a "verbal disagreement" on April 19, 2017 near an apartment complex on Fountain Point Lane in the Forestrook area, according to the news release. Both victims sustained life-threatening injuries, the release says.

The two victims, a 20-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, were discovered lying in the road in front of an apartment building, according to a police report from the incident that said the suspect was found “shirtless and covered in blood” on a sidewalk near the victims.

