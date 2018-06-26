Has this number called you? Myrtle Beach police warn of fake cops trying to scam you

Scammers pretending to be officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department have been calling residents requesting money for warrants or unpaid fines to avoid being arrested.
According to a statement from the department, the phone number the scammers are calling from is 843-203-9753 and even uses MBPD's phone recording as their own.
"But you only hear our recording if they have called you first," MBPD stated. "If you call that number and have not received a call from them, it states that an officer has not called you. Please do not pay individuals that call pretending to be a member of our department and ask for payment."
Myrtle Beach police say the scammers might ask you for a credit card or a prepaid money card.
"Never give your personal bank information to these people over the phone," police wrote. "Our department will never call requesting money for a warrant or arrest."
Anyone who has received one of the calls is asked to not interact with the scammers and anyone with questions may call the department at 843-918-1382.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
