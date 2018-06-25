Now where are my keys? Items reported stolen found in usual spots

I could have sworn it was right here a minute ago...
A reported burglary was quickly solved when items that were reported stolen were found inside a victim's home.
On Sunday, at about 9:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police responded to a Cedar Street residence for a burglary. The victim, Raul Caballero, told officers a neighbor said that a man broke into Caballero's company-issued van. Cabellero said two saws were missing, according to a police report. The victim looked but could not find them.
He also said that he left his house earlier in the day and noticed items were missing from inside the house including a Minions jar with $800 inside, a PlayStation 4 and a cell phone. Caballero said both the vehicle and his home were left unlocked.
Caballero said he believed who he knew the suspect's identity and provided a description to police, according to the report. A written statement was dropped off at the police station.
Later, the item were found as the PS4 was by a TV in the living room, the phone in a closet and the jar was on top of the fridge.
