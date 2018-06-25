One charged with boating under the influence after fatal jet ski collision in Conway

A North Myrtle Beach man was charged with boating under the influence after a jet ski collision left another man dead on Saturday evening.
Michael Shane Rimer, 45, was arrested late Saturday evening by officers from the SC Department of Natural Resources. He is at the J Reuben Long Detention Center, and a judge set a $15,000 bond at a Monday hearing.
WPDE, The Sun News' news alliance partner, reports that DNR believes Rimer was involved in a fatal jet ski collision near Red Bluff Landing on the Waccamaw River in Conway. Martin Dale McDainel, 50, died from injuries from the collision.
DNR spokesperson David Lucas wouldn't confirm that Rimer's arrest is related to Saturday's collision, but he did say that someone was charged with boating under the influence in connection with the crash. He said that investigation is ongoing.
