Dressed as a woman, passing notes — How 2 landed in jail after armed robberies

Two men have been arrested in connection to armed robberies that happened during a two-day period in the Conway and Longs areas this month.

William Ferrell of Galivants Ferry is charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping. Michael Perrit of Conway is charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Police say Ferrell allegedly robbed the Dollar General on Highway 501 on June 19. The next day, both suspects allegedly robbed the Sunhouse gas station on Highway 905 in Longs and then the Dollar General on Highway 701 in the Conway area just hours later, authorities said.





On June 19, officers responded to the Dollar General on West Highway 501 after reports of an armed robbery. A suspect in a dark sweatshirt with a white anchor and the words "Key West" came into the store, a report said. The suspect went to the back of the store and then came to the register with an item, authorities said. The suspect gave a note to the victim at the register and the victim gave the suspect money, police said.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The next day, officers went to the Sunhouse gas station about 12:45 p.m. A victim told police the suspect walked into the store and asked for mini bottles of liquor, police said. The suspect didn't have an ID, but instead showed a note that said, "I will shoot you. Give me all the money," the report notes.

The victim described the suspect as a man attempting to look like a woman. The man had "baby teeth" with one chipped off, the victim told police.

The man then put a handbag on the counter and stuck his hand inside like he had a gun, police said. The victim gave the suspect money.

After getting the money, officers said, the suspect grabbed two bottles of liquor, took the note back off the counter and the cash before leaving the store. The report states the suspect knew about the camera system inside and outside of the store, and he also tried not to touch anything.

Hours later, another Dollar General was robbed. Police went to Highway 701 about 5 p.m. A suspect again allegedly handed a note to the victim at the register, police said. The suspect got money and ran out the door towards Allentown Road, taking the note with him.

The amount the suspects took during the robberies was marked out from the Horry County police report.

A string of armed robberies were reported at the beginning of the month in the Little River area. A 26-year-old man was charged with six robbery counts in connection to a crime spree in the Little River area. Horry County Police charged Decorea Devon Gaddy with one count of armed robbery and five counts of strong-armed robbery.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong