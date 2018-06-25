He took a gun to a Myrtle Beach school. Now, he's been sentenced by a judge

A teen admitted to taking an unloaded gun to Coastal Leadership Academy and will now spend a year on probation for his crimes.
Caeleb Sailer, 19, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a controlled substance. Though, his attorney said school administration found no evidence that Sailer intended to harm others.
"This was an accident," Defense Attorney Martin Spratlin said, "he had forgotten the gun was in the backpack."
In November 2017, school officials believed Sailer had marijuana and searched his backpack. Inside they found the unloaded gun. They also found a prescription pill, for which Sailer did not have a prescription, Senior Assistant Solicitor David Caraker said. Police say they also found bullets and a mask.
Spratlin said Sailer graduated and hoped to continue his education at a technical school to become an airline mechanic.
When arrested, Sailer was suspended pending an expulsion hearing, Spratlin said.
Both of the charges are misdemeanors which could allow Sailer to have them expunged in the future.
Horry County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Sailer to up to a year in jail under the youthful offender program. But, he suspended that sentence for a year of probation. If Sailer commits another crime, he won't be eligible to be sentenced again as a youthful offender.
