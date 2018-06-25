Bathroom break turns violent for Myrtle Beach moped driver, police say

A bathroom break allegedly turned violent after a man says he was robbed at knife point on a Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, a police report said.
The victim told police he was riding a moped on South Kings Highway when he stopped at Myrtle Beach Coin Laundry to use the bathroom, according to an incident report. While parked there, he gave a cigarette to another moped driver, according to a police report. He then left after realizing he couldn't use the bathroom there, police say, and went to Thorny's restaurant to try and use their bathroom.
That's when the other driver reappeared, this time allegedly trying to rob the victim, authorities said. The victim told police the man put something sharp, which he assumed was a knife, to his back and asked for all his money. Police say the suspect took $180.
The suspect rode off with a second, female suspect, according to police.
