Kiwa Johnathan Davis, left, and Sarah Mae Smith, right, are wanted for unlawful neglect of a child after police say they left their children at a Conway business on June 5, 2018.
Crime

Conway police: 2 suspects wanted after abandoning children at business

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

June 25, 2018 08:24 AM

Conway police are searching for parents who they say abandoned their children at a business this month.

Kiwa Johnathan Davis, 52, of Conway, and Sarah Mae Smith, 36, of Myrtle Beach, are wanted for unlawful neglect of a child, according to a release from the department.

Police said the two people abandoned their children at a Conway business on June 5.

Anyone with information on the location of the two suspects is asked to contact local police or the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

