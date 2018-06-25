Conway police: 2 suspects wanted after abandoning children at business

Conway police are searching for parents who they say abandoned their children at a business this month.
Kiwa Johnathan Davis, 52, of Conway, and Sarah Mae Smith, 36, of Myrtle Beach, are wanted for unlawful neglect of a child, according to a release from the department.
Police said the two people abandoned their children at a Conway business on June 5.
Anyone with information on the location of the two suspects is asked to contact local police or the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments