Man charged with indecent exposure at Myrtle Beach pancake house

A man was arrested outside of a Myrtle Beach pancake house after allegedly exposing himself on Sunday, according to a police report.
Bobby Joe Buffkin, who was already placed on a indefinite trespass notice at Southern Pancake House, is charged with indecent exposure, trespassing and public intoxication, records show.
Myrtle Beach police went to the pancake house at 7100 N. Kings Highway about 2 p.m. after reports of a lewd act. Officers found a person matching the description from a witness. Buffkin was only wearing shorts, smelled like alcohol and spoke with a slur, the report said. Police arrested Buffkin at that point and charged him with tresspassing and public intoxication.
The victim told police Buffkin allegedly approached her and offered her $20 for oral sex, according to the incident report. When the victim declined, the suspect allegedly exposed himself, police said.
A man then came out of the restaurant and told Buffkin to leave the victim alone, the report said.
