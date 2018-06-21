'I will shoot you': Man wears a long brown wig to rob a gas station, police say

A man dressed as a woman is accused of armed robbery after allegedly showing a threatening note to a Longs gas station clerk and then leaving the story with cash and mini liquor bottles on Wednesday, according to an Horry County police report.
The unknown suspect, dressed in a long, brown wig, ball cap, sunglasses and long-sleeved white shirt with pink designs, fled from the store on foot after the alleged armed robbery, police said.
Officers responded to the Sunhouse gas station on Highway 905 about 12:45 p.m. A victim told police the suspect walked into the store and asked for mini bottles of liquor, police said. The suspect didn't have an ID, but instead showed a note that said, "I will shoot you. Give me all the money," the report said.
The man then put a handbag on the counter and stuck his hand inside like he had a gun, police said. The victim gave the suspect money, but the amount was redacted from the Horry County police report.
After getting the money, officers said, the suspect grabbed two bottles of liquor, took the note back off the counter and the cash before leaving the store. The report noted the suspect was aware of the camera system inside and outside of the store, and he also made every attempt not to touch anything.
The victim described the suspect as a man attempting to look like a woman. The man had "baby teeth" with one chipped off, the victim told police.
The suspect was seen walking into the parking lot on foot and leaving on foot toward a boat landing on S.C. 31, authorities said.
