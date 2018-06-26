He was offered 8 years in prison for killing a man. Now he faces 30 if convicted

A man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old in Longs in 2015 pleaded not guilty and now has his trial set for September.
Keontrail Jhamarcqwez Wilson rejected a plea offer that would have seen him spend eight to 10 years in prison. If found guilty of voluntary manslaughter at trial, Wilson faces 30 years behind bars.
Wilson appeared in Horry County Circuit Court on Tuesday for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter. A charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime remains outstanding. That count would have been dropped if Wilson accepted the plea offer. Wilson did not enter a plea on weapon charge during the hearing.
Police charged Wilson in connection to the death of Ickle Tilinn Stanley. In July 2015, Stanley died from a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot at an underground nightclub in the Freemont area of Longs, police said.
As a result of Wilson's not guilty plea, Judge Benjamin Culbertson set the trial for September and Wilson's attorney James Galmore said he believes they will be ready for the fall trial.
