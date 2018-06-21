Myrtle Beach business owner didn't pay almost $100,000 in taxes, officials say

A Myrtle Beach business owner was arrested Thursday by the S.C. Department of Revenue after allegedly not paying more than $95,000 in taxes, according to a release.
Joaquim "Jack" Morais, owner and operator of Titan Construction Services Inc and Titan Enterprises LLC, is charged on seven counts of failing to collect, account for or pay withholding tax, the release said.
SCDOR said Morais is responsible for filing withholding tax returns and making payments for taxes withheld from employee paychecks, but didn't for years 2010 to 2012, 2014 to 2016, and the first quarter of tax year 2017. During those time periods, Morais didn't pay $95,767 in state taxes withheld from employee wages to SCDOR.
The business owner is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. If convicted, he faces fines up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison per count, or both prison time and fines, according to SCDOR.
