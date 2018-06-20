Two arrested in connection with armed robbery after officers search apartments

Myrtle Beach Police uniformed officers and SWAT officers arrested at least one person Wednesday after searching an apartment complex on Yaupon Drive near 13th Avenue South.
Officers, some with guns drawn, searched the complex soon after an armed robbery was reported nearby.
Myrtle Beach police Capt. Joey Crosby said two individuals were arrested in relation to an armed robbery investigation, but couldn't confirm their role in the alleged robbery.
"Officers are determining their involvement to file appropriate charges," Crosby said in a text message.
Devin Fowler, 17, said he was at home when officers knocked on his door. They already had their guns drawn and told him he needed to leave. He wasn't allowed to return while officers were still on scene.
