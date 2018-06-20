He was walking down a road when suspects drove up, chased and assaulted him, cops say

Four people were charged with third-degree assault and battery after a Conway man was allegedly chased down, kicked and threatened early Tuesday morning, according to an Horry County police report.
Richard Lee Gresham, 26, Jeremy James Gore, 22, Don Erick Stanley Jr, 18, and Tristen Eleanor Clements, 26, all of Conway are charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Police responded about 3 a.m. to Christian Road in the Conway area after reports of a strong armed robbery.
The victim told police he was walking down the road when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up to him and suspects inside started yelling at him, the report said.
Three men then started running after the victim until the victim tripped and fell into a ditch, authorities said. The man was allegedly kicked by the three suspects, who went through the victim's pockets and threatened to hurt him with a gun if he moved, police said. The victim said as the suspects were kicking him, they yelled at him and demanded for money.
The woman suspect was standing in the car's door frame and watching during the incident, a report said.
All four suspects got into a silver car and drove away, officers said.
Conway police later spotted and stopped the vehicle at Sherwood Drive and Main Street, the report said. Police said marijuana was in plain view in the car.
Three of the suspects face additional charges. Gresham is also charged with shoplifting, contempt of family court, failure to appear and failure to appear for a county or municipal ordinance summons, according to jail records. Stanley faces additional charges including no driver's license, failure to acquire valid tags and operating an uninsured vehicle, records show. Clements is charged with simple possession of marijuana.
The suspects were taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and the car was towed, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
