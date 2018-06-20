Police say he committed six different robberies at Little River businesses

A 26-year-old man was charged with six counts of strong or armed robbery in connection to a spree at Little River businesses along Highway 17.
Horry County Police charged Decorea Devon Gaddy with the crimes, according to Capt. John Harrelson. He was also charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Multiple Little River businesses were subjected to robberies in the last several weeks. The spree left some shop owners on edge.
Police say Gaddy committed robberies at the Days Inn on June 18, the Dollar General on June 15, the Minute Man on June 6 and others.
