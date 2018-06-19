Report: Man arrested after stealing signs, biting Myrtle Beach policewoman

After Myrtle Beach officers caught a man trying to steal signs, they say he became angry and ended up biting a policewoman while resisting arrest.
Online records show authorities charged 64-year-old Major Bellamy, of Myrtle Beach, with the following:
- Assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest
- Three counts of threatening a public employee
- Trespassing
- Petit larceny (enhancement)
The incident began late Sunday when a couple of officers were on patrol in the area of 600 Mr. Joe White Avenue and noticed a "suspicious" red truck parked there, according to an incident report.
As the two cops approached the truck, they noticed Bellamy picking up a "No Loitering" sign and putting it in the back of the truck with two others, the report says.
When one of the officers asked why he was taking the signs, police say he began to get angry at them and said all they do is "mess with him and always try to keep him down."
Bellamy then started to take the signs back out and put them back on the ground where he originally got them from.
But police realized there were multiple "No Trespassing" signs posted in the area, so they told Bellamy he was under arrest for trespassing and asked him to place his hands behind his back, according to the report.
When an officer attempted to put handcuffs on Bellamy, the report says he pulled his arms away and tensed his body before he was "taken to the ground."
"While on the ground, [Bellamy] continued to resist officers by swinging his arms around and continuing to try and get away," the report states.
During another handcuffing attempt, Bellamy bit one of the officers on her fingers, causing them to bleed, authorities said.
Both Bellamy and the officer were transported to the hospital to be tested for "an exposure."
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
