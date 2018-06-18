Surfside cops say foot chase led to more than a dozen grams of crack, cocaine, heroin

A traffic stop followed by a foot chase led Surfside Beach police to more than a dozen grams worth of crack, cocaine and heroin early Sunday morning, according to an incident report.
Police pulled a vehicle over that was going 57 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone about 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Officers stopped the car, which had two passengers, in the Kangaroo parking lot, according to the report.
The passenger of the car was detained after police saw him putting a bag of marijuana into his pocket, a report said. The driver, Newitt Rodney Walker, 32, of Georgetown, was asked by officers to get out of the vehicle and put his hands behind his back, the report said. Walker got out of the car and then fled north on foot, police said.
Walker continued running, officers said, even after police were telling him to stop. The suspect crossed Pine Drive into the South State Bank parking lot and then into an alley between the bank and the Pavilion beverage store, a report said.
Officers said they found Walker lying in the bushes and pointed a Taser at the suspect while telling him not to move. The suspect was detained, the report said.
After a K9 gave a "positive alert" to an open air sniff in the vehicle, police searched the car and found a digital scale with a white substance on it, authorities said.
An officer searched the area of the foot chase and found a large bag with smaller bags inside, a report said. In the baggies, police said was 9.36 grams of crack cocaine, 4.31 grams of heroin, and 4.01 grams of cocaine, the report said. Police also found about $2,400 in cash, saying the large amount of money was in "small denominations consistent with narcotics sales," authorities said.
In addition to four drug-related charges, Walker is charged with resisting and interfering with officers and speeding more than 10 but less than 15 mph over the speed limit, online records show.
The passenger in the vehicle was wanted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office for vehicle theft and was extradited.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
