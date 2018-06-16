One person was killed in a shooting at Koyote Saloon -
Second suspect charged in connection with deadly Koyote Saloon shooting

By Michaela Broyles

June 16, 2018 01:12 PM

A Green Sea man has been arrested for his role in the Koyote Saloon shooting that left one man dead and another injured last month.

Authorities charged 30-year-old Joey Henry with murder in connection with the May 25 shooting at the bar, according to Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County police. He was arrested Friday afternoon.

Harrelson said Horry County police, a U.S. Marshals Taskforce and an ATF Violent Crime and Gang Taskforce located and apprehended Henry.

Henry is now the second murder suspect police have named in the investigation.

Gary Lee Jackson was charged with murder for a late-May shooting at the Koyote Saloon outside Myrtle Beach. A magistrate did not set bond in the case.

On Wednesday, Magistrate William Hutson declined to set bond during a hearing that day for 27-year-old Gary Jackson, of Myrtle Beach, who was also charged with murder. In addition, he is charged with trafficking cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

Both men's charges stem from the night 26-year-old Reginald Washington was shot and killed at the bar on Waccamaw Boulevard off Highway 501. Koyote Saloon has since been closed after county officials revoked its business license.

