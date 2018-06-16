Officers walked into a local pizza place to get water. They left with 2 in handcuffs

Two Myrtle Beach police officers walked into a local pizza joint early Friday for one reason — to get some water — but unexpectedly ended up leaving with two in custody.
According to an incident report, the two officers stopped by Mama Mia Pizzeria at 608 N. Ocean Blvd. about 1:30 a.m.
When they walked inside to get water, they saw two men, identified in the report as 27-year-old Michael Vereen and 18-year-old Demetrion Pemberton, seated at the far end of the restaurant.
The officers said Pemberton was in the process of breaking up a "clump" of marijuana into smaller pieces.
Vereen then yelled, "I ain't paying ten dollars for no gram!" the report states.
Police then arrested the two because they "literally walked into the middle of a drug deal in progress," one of the officers wrote in the report.
Authorities took Pemberton and Vereen to the police department and requested warrants for possession with intent to distribute marijuana for both of them, the report says.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
