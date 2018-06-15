He had a gun held to his head, cops say. But that didn't stop him from fighting back

A conversation on the street turned violent when a Myrtle Beach man fought back against another man trying to rob him at gunpoint overnight, police say.
The victim was reportedly walking along Pridgen Road late Thursday in Myrtle Beach when he started talking to two women, according to an incident report.
During the conversation, he told police he agreed to give one of the women $5. That's when a van pulled up and an unknown man allegedly pointed a gun in his face, authorities said. Instead of following the robber's orders to "give him everything he got," the victim told police he hit the gun away.
He said he knew the robber couldn't shoot well because he had one hand on the gun and one in his pocket, the report says.
The two men then fought while one of the women threw the gun in the van, police said. The victim says he heard someone yell that the police had been called, causing the two women and the man to get in the van and drive away.
The victim then took off to a friends house and eventually to his own house on Highway 15 before calling 911, police say.
Police said the suspects did take the victim's phone and that he had cuts on his face and arm along with a ripped shirt.
The case is still under investigation.
