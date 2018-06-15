Investigation in Conway leads to more than $13k in cash, $7,500 in drugs

Local officials seized more than $13,000 and $7,500 worth of drugs over the course of a drug investigation in Conway. The investigation also led to multiple arrests, officials said Friday.
James Matthew Terrell Sanders, 32, of Winston-Salem, N.C., was the only person in the case whose name was released. He faces charges of reckless driving, possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. In total, officials say they made two arrests for unlawful carry of a pistol, one for possession of a firearm by persons prohibited, two for simple possession of marijuana and three for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The operation targeted drug-related activities around Highway 378 and Mill Pond Road, according to a release from the Horry Country Sheriff's Office.
County sheriffs assisted the Conway Police Department in Thursday's drug interdiction operation, along with the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the Horry County Police Department.
Officials say they also issued 11 citations and 28 warnings during the investigation.
Anyone with information related to the case can call the Horry County Sheriff’s Department at 843-915-5450 or the Drug Enforcement Unit at 843-488-4351.
