'Shoot 'em , shoot 'em shoot 'em:' Bond granted in Wednesday attempted murder charges

Two men were granted bond during a hearing in connection with a shooting that happened on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.
Conway men Aaron Williams, 25, and his brother Timothy Williams, 23, were arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at 806 S. Ocean Blvd. that left one person injured. The brothers turned themselves in.
Judge Clifford Welsh set bond at $35,000 each for the attempted murder charge and and $5,000 for the reckless driving charge.
But the brother's attorney, Ralph Wilson, said Aaron Williams, who fired the shot, was acting out of fear for his own life.
Myrtle Beach police Lt. Tony Allen said the brothers parked their car after getting into an argument with an unknown pedestrian.
When the brothers parked and got out of their car, they were surrounded by a crowd of about a dozen people, including some on mopeds, Wilson said.
"That’s when the shooting occurred," Wilson said. “There’s another person in the crowd saying 'Shoot ‘em, shoot ‘em, shoot ‘em.' That’s how the shooting occurred. This is not an attempted murder. This young man is a senior at Coastal (Carolina University), has full-time job and goes to work every day."
In addition, Wilson said the older Williams had a concealed-carry permit.
Wilson said that as the group of people was closing in, Aaron was shoving his brother back into the car and his back was turned at the time someone in the converging crowd yelled to shoot the two brothers. Wilson said Timothy Williams shouldn't have been charged at all.
"He, according to everything I know, never had a weapon, never fired a shot, never did anything and yet he is charged with attempted murder," Wilson said. "I find that flabbergasting."
The brothers' father, City of Conway employee Timothy Williams, said he wanted to apologize to the City of Myrtle Beach for the incident. He said his sons were not flight risks.
"I just want to make sure that they get a fair opportunity," he said. "I just want to make sure the bond is reasonable. I just apologize to them that the incident occurred. There’s got to be a resolution."
Judge Welsh, after hearing both sides, praised the brothers for turning themselves in and retaining an attorney, but said the shooting shouldn't have happened.
"Aside from the weapon they had in their hand, they had the biggest weapon possible: sitting in their vehicle," Welsh said. "They could have gone home instead of shooting someone."
Comments