Police arrest 4 in connection with shooting outside Ripley's Believe It or Not

Myrtle Beach police have charged four people in connection with a Wednesday night shooting outside of Ripley's Believe It or Not.
According to a news release from Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police, the following people have been arrested for their roles in the shooting:
Sa'Quel Pepper, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharge a firearm within city limits
Da'Jour Murphy, of Santee, South Carolina, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, discharge firearm within city limits, and possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony
Myleek Henderson, of Orangeburg, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharge of a firearm within city limits
Anthony Robinson, of Orangeburg, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharge of a firearm within city limits
Officers responded to the shooting just after midnight at 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard after reports of people sitting on the steps at Ripley's Believe It or Not began shooting at two vehicles driving down Ocean Boulevard, Crosby previously said.
The vehicles, a red Jeep Cherokee and black 4-door Lexus, fled the scene west on 9th Avenue North, he said. People on the steps also fled the scene, according to authorities.
All four suspects will appear before a judge Friday evening.
