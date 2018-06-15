Conway men face charges after shooting on Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach police have arrested two Conway men in connection with a Wednesday night shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left one person injured.
Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD said Friday morning that officers arrested Aaron Williams, 25, and Timothy Williams, 23 for their roles in the shooting at 806 S. Ocean Boulevard.
Police charged Aaron with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Crosby said. Timothy is charged with attempted murder, reckless driving, and no valid drivers license.
