Shots fired at cars on Ocean Boulevard, police say

Myrtle Beach police responded to two shootings on Ocean Boulevard overnight, said spokesperson Capt. Crosby.

Officers responded to a second shooting at 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard after reports of people sitting on the steps at Ripley's Believe It or Not began shooting at two vehicles driving down Ocean Boulevard, said Crosby in a release sent at 1:18 a.m.

The vehicles, a red Jeep Cherokee and black 4-door Lexus, fled the scene west on 9th Avenue North, he said. People on the steps also fled the scene, police said.

Crosby said officers have not identified anyone who was injured as a result of the shooting. Real-time crime personnel are reviewing city surveillance cameras, he said.

Myrtle Beach police are also investigating another shooting that happened hours before at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, according to a news release. Crosby said preliminary information showed that one victim was injured as a result of the shooting with what police believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (843) 918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong