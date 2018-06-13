Gary Lee Jackson, 27, appears in a J. Reuben Long Detention Center bond court on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Gary Lee Jackson, 27, appears in a J. Reuben Long Detention Center bond court on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
No bond set for murder suspect in Koyote Bar shooting near Myrtle Beach

By Alex Lang

June 13, 2018 04:42 PM

A 27-year-old faces a murder charge in connection to a shooting outside of Koyote Saloon in late May.

The Horry County Police Department charged Gary Lee Jackson in connection to the shooting of 26-year-old Reginald Washington. Jackson was also charged with trafficking cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

Magistrate William Hutson declined to set bond during a Wednesday hearing for any charges as only a circuit court judge can set bond on the murder charge.

The shooting at about 3 a.m. on May 25 at the bar on Waccamaw Boulevard off U.S. 501. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital.

After the shooting, Horry County officials revoked Koyote's business license.

