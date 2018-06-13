No bond set for murder suspect in Koyote Bar shooting near Myrtle Beach

A 27-year-old faces a murder charge in connection to a shooting outside of Koyote Saloon in late May.
The Horry County Police Department charged Gary Lee Jackson in connection to the shooting of 26-year-old Reginald Washington. Jackson was also charged with trafficking cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.
Magistrate William Hutson declined to set bond during a Wednesday hearing for any charges as only a circuit court judge can set bond on the murder charge.
The shooting at about 3 a.m. on May 25 at the bar on Waccamaw Boulevard off U.S. 501. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital.
After the shooting, Horry County officials revoked Koyote's business license.
