Man arrested after police say he peed on a NMB officer's patrol car

North Myrtle Beach police arrested an 18-year-old man after they say he was caught peeing on an officer's patrol car early Monday morning.
Police charged Jaden Surratt, of Shelby, North Carolina, with public urination and resisting arrest, online records show.
About 2 a.m. that morning, two officers were heading back to one of their patrol cars when they saw a man, identified by police as Surratt, near the patrol car's passenger door, according to an incident report.
When they got to the car at 212 Sea Mountain Highway, they found a "wet substance" from the driver's door all the way to the trunk.
That's when police say they saw Surratt walking away with "his hands still down his pants."
After one of the officers stopped and detained Surratt, both determined that he peed on the patrol car, including the door handle, the report says.
As they arrested Surratt and began walking him to a different patrol car, police say three other males started yelling towards their direction.
They were told to leave the area, but they "refused," according to the report.
"One male then stated 'take your badge off,'" an officer wrote in the report. "The male was acting in a boisterous manner and disobeyed a lawful order to stop."
One of the officers tried handcuffing him, who is identified in the report as 19-year-old Zachary Dowdle, but he "pulled away" and ran, police said. He was later located in a nearby pool after a brief foot chase.
Officers charged Dowdle, who is also of Shelby, N.C., with public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, the report says.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments