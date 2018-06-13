She left work at Broadway at the Beach. Then a gun was held to her head, cops say

A man allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and demanded she give him her backpack and cell phone as she was leaving work at Broadway at the Beach on Sunday.
Myrtle Beach police met with a woman who said a man held a gun to her head and robbed her just before 11:45 p.m. at 1313 Celebrity Circle, an incident report said. The 21-year-old victim told police she was leaving work and walking to her bicycle when a black, 4-door car did a circle around the parking lot and park not far from where she was unlocking her bike, a report said.
The suspect then allegedly got out of the passenger seat, and walked around the victim, asking her how she was doing, police said. The victim said the suspect allegedly put a gun to her head and said, "Now you can make this easy or hard. Give me your bookbag," a report said.
The victim said she gave the man her backpack and he asked for her phone, which she also handed over, officers said.
The man ran back to the parked car and left toward Greens Boulevard and 21st Avenue North, the report said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments