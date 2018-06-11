Local business operator didn't pay thousands in taxes taken from employee’s paychecks

A Little River business operator failed to pay more than $110,000 in taxes and now faces five criminal charges, according to Department of Revenue officials.
On Monday, the agency announced that Jamee Blanton was arrested on five counts of failing to pay withholding tax. He is the operator of Blanton Materials Inc. in Little River.
The agency states that Blanton was responsible for making tax payments for the business, and from 2012 to 2015 he failed to pay South Carolina the tax.
Blanton failed to pay about $110,000 in taxes withheld from employee paychecks, according to the department.
Each counts carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Department of Revenue officials say Blanton is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
