Beach vacation ends in charges after he rammed their truck, Myrtle Beach police say

A fight between two people on vacation in Myrtle Beach ended with two damaged cars and an aggravated assault charge, Myrtle Beach police say.
Keith John McMillan, 43, faces charges of high aggravated assault after allegedly hitting another man's truck with his own. Police say the incident, which began just after 1 a.m. Friday, started hours before when officers were called to an argument between a man and a woman on vacation. The man then reportedly went to sleep in his truck in a parking lot just off Ocean Boulevard on 4th Avenue North while the woman waited for a friend to pick her up.
When the man woke up to find the girl in someone else's truck, he reportedly started driving his truck into the other truck. The other driver was able to get out of after the first hit, according to a police report. The woman was stuck inside.
McMillan admitted to hitting the other truck, according to a police report. He told police he did it because the other man punched him.
Two witnesses took videos and photos of the incident that police say confirm that McMillan repeatedly rammed the other man's truck.
