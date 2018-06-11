He posted that he was 'ready for war' with cops, now he faces a decade in prison

A Myrtle Beach man who threatened to take local cops to "war" and posted pictures on social media holding guns now faces a decade in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, Anthony Scott Hunt, 37, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during a federal court hearing on Monday.
Prosecutors said that earlier this year police started to investigate posts by Hunt that were directed towards the Drug Enforcement Unit. In Facebook posts, Hunt referenced the DEU and said he was "taking these...cops to war," had automatic weapons, ammunition and body armor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He also stated in others that he was "stalking my guns up," "ready for war" and had guns.
In one post he was wearing a Raiders football jersey and hat, a bandana mask and beaded bracelets while holding a pistol.
Horry County detectives got a search warrant for Hunt's home and found a loaded pistol, the jersey, hat, bandana and bracelets, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
