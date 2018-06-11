'I was the victim': Woman speaks about Grand Strand vacation near-kidnapping

The woman, who says she was the victim in the attempted abduction in Garden City on Sunday morning, posted on social media that she is OK, but scared to death.
" I was the victim of a attempted abduction this morning. I am OK!!!! Scared to death...Yes!!!! But I am safe and that is all that matters! Please pray that they catch this crazy person!!!" Stacey Starnes wrote on a Facebook post on Sunday.
The post has been shared more than 700 times.
The attempted abduction occurred at 8 a.m. on South Waccamaw Drive in the Georgetown County portion of Garden City, according to police.
The suspect is described as a late-middle aged white man with dark hair who was last seen fleeing north on South Waccamaw Drive in a dark colored SUV, according to a press release.
A similar incident was reported at a nearby location in the Horry County portion of Garden City, police say.
If you have any information, contact the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Comments