Police seek public's help with details in failed abduction attempt in Garden City

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest or witnesses in a failed attempt to abduct a woman jogging in Garden City on Sunday morning.
The attempted abduction occurred at 8 a.m. on South Waccamaw Drive in the Georgetown County portion of Garden City, according to police.
The suspect is described as a late-middle aged white man with dark hair who was last seen fleeing north on South Waccamaw Drive in a dark colored SUV, according to a press release.
A similar incident was reported at a nearby location in the Horry County portion of Garden City, police say.
If you have any information, contact the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
